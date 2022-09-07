The Liberty Community Club met on June 13th with Joyce Sims, Director of the Newton Beautification Project. Joyce was just named Woman of the Year by the Newton Chamber of Commerce. Mrs. Sims was the first black person hired by Newton County Bank. Since her retirement she works harder at her many “jobs”. She is with the Newton Booster Club, clerk at her Morning Star Church, treasurer at the Lawrence Community Club, and director of the Newton Beautification Project. The project has ap-proximately 19 members and they are meeting on Friday mornings at least twice a month during the summer. There are several problems with vandalism around the flower beds. They have notified the police but also asking the citizens for help keeping the beds clean and watered.

Katherine Goodin led our group in the Pledge of Allegiance and Gerald Goodin led in prayer before the ice cream supper was served. Ruby Boutwell gave our devotion from Luke 17 regarding the lepers and how prayers work. Our prayer requests include Dante Bender, Stuart Tune, J.R. Addy, Douglas Jay, and the families of Brittany Jones and Kennis Croom.

We had 15 members present. Next month, remember to bring school supplies. Our speaker will be Tyler McCaughn, Mississippi State Senator. We will enjoy a potluck supper. See you next month…bring your friends and family.