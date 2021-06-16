The Pierce Reunion was held at the Decatur Country Club in Decatur, MS on June 6, 2021 with the following in attendance despite the rain:

Jimmy/Dewanda Page, Robert/Linda Pierce w/ Kevin Pierce’s 3 children, Charles/Charlie and Bradley Pierce, Michael and Blake Chaney, Charles Jones, Laree Pierce, Kenneth/Beth Chaney w/ Eli and Lane, Michelle Addy, Johnnie/Belinda Pierce, Larry/Sue Pierce, Chris/Dawn, Seth & Lizzy Hollingsworth, Lillie Hindman, Lilly Addy & friend, Raymond/Pat Hollingsworth, Renita Case, Mary Pierce, Donny/Cindy Page, Clay/Pansy Hollingsworth w/ Cole & friend, Chaney Hollingsworth, Travis/Haleigh Loper & son.

Everyone enjoyed the food and fellowship. We hope to have even a bigger one next year. It is always the first Sunday in June.