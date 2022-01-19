Union’s Andy Ogletree got 2022 off to a good start.

The former Union and Georgia Tech standout was one of four players who qualified for a spot in the Sony Open in Hawaii. The event was held at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

In all, 58 players competed for the four spots. Ogletree was tied for third as he shot a 5-under-par 67, giving Ogletree his ninth PGA Tour start. However, Ogletree just missed the cut despite finishing the second round at -4.

Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur and finished tied for 34th in the 2020 Masters where he was the low amateur. He is coming off a hip injury that required surgery. Ogletree will compete on the Korn Ferry Tour this season as he attempts to earn his PGA Tour card.