﻿The Newton Board of Aldermen moved forward with potentially updating the city’s ordinance on alcohol.

The board unanimously adopted a proposed ordinance that would essentially allow restaurants to sell mixed drinks.

The proposed ordinance would allow businesses that derive more than 60 percent of their revenue from the preparation, cooking and serving of meals to serve “alcoholic beverages not otherwise previously sold within the city in restaurants and hotels located in the city.”

By approving the proposed ordinance, the city will now have to set a date for a special election on the matter. Mayor Antonio Hoye said the city would set that date at their next board meeting.

In other action

• The board voted to advertise for a new recreation director with the impending retirement of director Evelyn Bender.

• City Manager Jay Powell reported to the board that the current price of aviation fuel was $5.64 per gallon at the Newton airport. Powell discussed future prices and the board voted to set the price at 10 cents above what the city paid for the fuel.

• Powell also reported that city has almost doubled the amount they have spent on fuel since last year. Powell last year they had spent about $2,000 and this month they will spend about $3,500.

• The board discussed the location for new digital speed limit signs in the city. The board discussed the matter and tabled the matter until they could get input from police chief Randy Patrick.

• The board approved a tax exemption for ESCO/Weir that will match a similar tax exemption approved by the Newton County Board of Supervisors.

• The board discussed the “refreshing” of ESCO facilities, including ESCO Park. Mayor Antonio Hoye said he had spoken with ESCO as well and they had relayed to him their desire to be more involved with the city.

• The board discussed adding a speed bump on Church Street Extention to try to deter speeding. The board discussed the matter and tabled the matter, noting that the matter of speed bumps had been discussed before and even used before.