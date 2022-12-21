After a lifetime of devoting so much of her time and effort to the city of Union and its citizens, one of its very own received yet another achievement to add to her mantle.

On December 1, Kay Smith was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Union Chamber of Commerce. Smith, who has lived in Union for 76 years, said that she’s thankful for the award. “It was such a surprise. I just love Union and I love the Chamber. It means so much.”

Smith moved to Union with her parents from Beulah Hubbard when she was two years old, after her father returned back home from military service. After graduating from Union Public Schools, Smith went to the University of Mississippi, where she earned her Master’s Degree in Physical Education. While earning her Master’s, Smith also taught three classes at Ole Miss for one year. She also spent one year apiece teaching at both Meridian Community College and East Central Community College.

Smith found herself back at Union Public Schools soon after, where she taught for 26 years. She started out teaching Physical Education, but the school needed a Special Needs teacher, so they sent her back to school to be certified. “At the beginning, I taught Physical Education half of the day, then the other half I taught Special Needs,” said Smith. “Later on I totally just devoted to teaching Special Needs, probably for 22 years.”

There was a time that Smith dabbled in running businesses, in between her time as a teacher. She, along with her ex-husband, ran a furniture and jewelry store and a monument company. But, Smith eventually returned to teaching, a decision she doesn’t regret. “Teaching was the best job ever,” said Smith. “It was a wonderful profession that I loved so much. Plus you work less days as a teacher than you do in the business world.”

Smith was also one of the first members of the Union Chamber of Commerce, and also had a hand in getting the chamber certified. Gail Coker, a board member of the Union Chamber, says that Smith is always out there helping to make Union a better place. “Kay has a heart for helping others, whether she’s actively on the board or not” Coker said. “She can always be found out there taking part in activities, helping with events, or welcoming new people to Union.”

These days, Smith is enjoying retired life, spending some of her time in between Union and Starkville, with her grandchildren. “I’m retired, getting to spend some time with my grandchildren, and then coming home to my loveable, little hometown,” Smith said. “How can it get any better than that?”