﻿The following arrests were reported for July 11-17 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.

Newton County Sheriff’s Department

Charlene T. Scott, 47, Decatur, arrested 7/11/22, animal cruelty

Timothy Weldy, 56, Chunky, arrested 7/12/22, possession of controlled substance

Christopher L. Boose, 36, Hickory, arrested 7/13/22, driving on the wrong side, possession of paraphernalia

John C. Keen, 46, Union, arrested 7/13/22, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, hold for MDOC

Micah L. Smith, 37, Hickory, arrested 7/14/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

Dustin B. Page, 29, Little Rock, arrested 7/14/22, hold for other agency

Union Police Department

Brock P. Hunter, 24, Union, arrested 7/12/22, burglary, trespassing

Hickory Police Department

Tamra J. Johnson, 48, arrested 7/9/22, possession of paraphernalia, no tag, no driver’s license

Neshoba County Detention Center

The following arrests were reported for July 4-11 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center

Rita Jenkins, 47, Conehatta, arrested 7/11/22, serving sentence

Gerald Isom, 55, Conehatta, arrested 7/12/22, DUI-refusal to take test

Robert K. Mayo, 29, Union, arrested 7/13/22, disorderly conduct x2, resisting arrest x2

Pamela Estell Pilgrim, 43, Union, arrested 7/13/22, failure to appear

Tiffany Lane Shoemake, 24, Conehatta, arrested 7/13/22, contempt of court, disorderly conduct, child restraint law

Sarah Wilkerson, 62, Decatur, arrested 7/13/22, contempt of court

Sherman Jemar Bell, 26, Conehatta, arrested 7/14/22, failure to appear, possession of marijuana

Connor Powell, 18, Union, arrested 7/14/22, hold for justice court

Javarrius Miguel Richmond, 22, Union, arrested 7/15/22, DUI other substance

Rebecca L. Rogers, 41, Union, arrested 7/15/22, possession of controlled substance

Casey Horton, 35, Union, arrested 7/16/22, disorderly conduct, hold circuit court

Randy Tatum, 57, Union, arrested 7/16/22, grand larceny

Marco Wickson, 36, Conehatta, arrested 7/16/22, failure to appear

Delia Williamson, 37, Conehatta, arrested 7/16/22, DUI 1st offense

Raymond Murrell, 50, Union, arrested 7/17/22, hold circuit court

Brianna Nichole Pierce, 27, Union, arrested 7/17/22, hold circuit court

Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.