The following arrests were reported for July 11-17 in Newton County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Newton County Jail.
Newton County Sheriff’s Department
Charlene T. Scott, 47, Decatur, arrested 7/11/22, animal cruelty
Timothy Weldy, 56, Chunky, arrested 7/12/22, possession of controlled substance
Christopher L. Boose, 36, Hickory, arrested 7/13/22, driving on the wrong side, possession of paraphernalia
John C. Keen, 46, Union, arrested 7/13/22, possession of controlled substance with intent to sell, hold for MDOC
Micah L. Smith, 37, Hickory, arrested 7/14/22, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia
Dustin B. Page, 29, Little Rock, arrested 7/14/22, hold for other agency
Union Police Department
Brock P. Hunter, 24, Union, arrested 7/12/22, burglary, trespassing
Hickory Police Department
Tamra J. Johnson, 48, arrested 7/9/22, possession of paraphernalia, no tag, no driver’s license
Neshoba County Detention Center
The following arrests were reported for July 4-11 in Neshoba County. This report was compiled from the daily blotter at the Neshoba County Detention Center
Rita Jenkins, 47, Conehatta, arrested 7/11/22, serving sentence
Gerald Isom, 55, Conehatta, arrested 7/12/22, DUI-refusal to take test
Robert K. Mayo, 29, Union, arrested 7/13/22, disorderly conduct x2, resisting arrest x2
Pamela Estell Pilgrim, 43, Union, arrested 7/13/22, failure to appear
Tiffany Lane Shoemake, 24, Conehatta, arrested 7/13/22, contempt of court, disorderly conduct, child restraint law
Sarah Wilkerson, 62, Decatur, arrested 7/13/22, contempt of court
Sherman Jemar Bell, 26, Conehatta, arrested 7/14/22, failure to appear, possession of marijuana
Connor Powell, 18, Union, arrested 7/14/22, hold for justice court
Javarrius Miguel Richmond, 22, Union, arrested 7/15/22, DUI other substance
Rebecca L. Rogers, 41, Union, arrested 7/15/22, possession of controlled substance
Casey Horton, 35, Union, arrested 7/16/22, disorderly conduct, hold circuit court
Randy Tatum, 57, Union, arrested 7/16/22, grand larceny
Marco Wickson, 36, Conehatta, arrested 7/16/22, failure to appear
Delia Williamson, 37, Conehatta, arrested 7/16/22, DUI 1st offense
Raymond Murrell, 50, Union, arrested 7/17/22, hold circuit court
Brianna Nichole Pierce, 27, Union, arrested 7/17/22, hold circuit court
Questions or concerns about the weekly arrest report can be sent to bmaze@newtoncountyappeal.com. If you have any information about a crime, call the East Mississippi Crime Stoppers line at 855-485-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward if the tip leads to an arrest.