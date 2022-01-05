It was an up-and-down season for Union’s Kenyon Clay.

The senior quarterback got off to a fast start before seriously hurting his ankle against Leake Academy. Clay eventually returned to action and helped the Yellowjackets to the playoffs. Despite missing a good part of the season, Clay still rushed for more than 1,000 yards last year.

After the season, Clay became the first Union football player to ever play in the Mississippi-Alabama All-star football game.

A few weeks later, Clay had another first when he signed with the University of Southern Mississippi to play football. Clay is a December graduate and will enroll at USM in January.