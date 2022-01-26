The East Central Community College Warriors fell in a hard-nosed matchup with the Northwest Rangers on Monday night, 69-55. With the loss, the Warriors fall to 4-9, 2-4 on the year, while the Rangers move to 12-4, 5-3.

Demajion Topps (Winona) led the Warriors with 17 points on the night, while Christopher Keys (Quitman) racked up 15. Keys was also the Warrior leader on the glass with nine rebounds as he was just one board shy of a double-double. Matthew Mackey (Flowood) had a notable night as he dished five assists for ECCC, and Antwan Hatten (Laurel) brought down seven rebounds.

Isaiah Gaines led the Rangers with 21 points and 17 rebounds on the night, while Ethan Pickett also posted a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds.

The Warriors are on the road this Thursday, January 27 as the team heads to Summit to take on the Southwest Bears (11-6, 4-4) at 6 p.m.