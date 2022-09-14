The Warriors of East Central Community College evened out their 2022 record on Friday afternoon to 1-1, but more importantly, got the first MACCC win of the season as the Warriors downed Holmes Community College 2-1. Holmes moved to 1-1, 0-1 with the loss.

"We started the game really well playing at pace and creating some really good chances," said Warrior head coach Ethan Paschal. "We have to do better at putting those chances away early, but we managed to get two before half which was great for momentum. The second half was a very chippy game that we had to defend with grit against a very direct opposition – overall I'm pleased with the boy's performance and we'll go again on Tuesday."

The Warriors and Bulldogs met in an exhibition that ended in a 3-3 tie back in August, but the Warriors took care of business in the conference matchup.

Late in the first half ECCC's Evan Reape (Ballina, Ireland) took advantage of a penalty kick to take a 1-0 lead. Just moments later, Stanley Trzaska (Long Beach) ripped a freekick from near midfield at the buzzer. The goal pushed the lead to 2-0 going into the half.

Holmes got one goal back in the opening minutes of the second half, but the Warrior defense shut down the Bulldogs for the final 40 minutes of the match to secure the win.

The Warriors are back at home on Tuesday, Sept. 20 as the team takes on Northwest Mississippi Community College at the ECCC Soccer Complex at 7 p.m. in the first-ever night game at the facility under the new lights on campus.