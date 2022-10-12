Newton County football coach Bobby Bass knew his team was in for a challenge against division favorite Mendenhall.

Those worries were confirmed as the Tigers scored on their first five possessions of the first half and took a 48-14 win over the Cougars on Friday night.

Newton County (2-5) will host Northeast Jones on Friday night for senior night.

With the Tigers returning the majority of their team, Bass was worried that his team would struggle on defense.

“They have players all over the field and were very athletic,” Bass said. “You can’t simulate that in practice when they have that kind of speed. They were a veteran team with almost every starter back. We knew it would be a challenge. I thought our kid splayed hard to the very end. We could have done some things better, but when you play really good, athletic teams and you make one mistake, they make you pay for it. Every one of their guys could take it to the house. Every time they snapped the ball on offense, I was holding my breath.”

The Tigers got the ball to open the game and needed just two plays before finding the end zone as they scored on a 65-yard run by the quarterback with 11:06 left in the first. The PAT was good, and Mendenhall led 7-0.

After a three and out by the Cougars, Mendenhall struck quickly again as they scored on a 66-yard screen pass with 7:27 left in the first quarter. Mendenhall led 14-0.

After a short punt by County, The Tigers again needed just four plays to find the end zone s they scored on a 15-yard pass with 4:11 left in the first quarter. Tigers led 21-0.

Newton County responded with their best drive of the game as they went 71 yards in 13 plays as Grey Hale scored on a 1-yard quarterback sneak with 10:21 left in the first half. Cade Mangum hit the PAT and the Cougars trailed 21-7.

Mendenhall answered with a seven-play, 80-yard drive and capped it off with a 37-yard touchdown pass for a 28-7 lead.

County cut into the Mendenhall lead as they went 70 yards in seven plays as Hale hit Tylan McNichols on a 24-yard touchdown pass with 2:18 left in the first half. Mangum hit the PAT and Mendenhall led 28-14.

But that was as close as the Cougars got as Mendenhall used a 70-yard pass to set up a 12-yard touchdown pass as the Tigers led 35-14 at the half.

Mendenhall added a score in the third and one in the fourth for the final margin while the Cougars failed to find the end zone in the second half.

“We are going to use this game to help them understand that when you play good teams, you have to be disciplined on defense,” Bass aid. “You have to do your job, can’t just decide to free style and do what you want. But then there were times when we had four guys around the quarterback and would still get gone. We have to do a better job tackling, especially against athletic players. If we win the next two games, we will be the No. 2 seed and host a first-round playoff game. That’s our focus right now.”

Hale was 7-of-14 for 131 yards and one TD while L.T. Phillips had 65 yards on 16 carries. Kimari Brown had 58 yards on 13 carries while Hale had 37 yards rushing on five carries. McNichols had 91 yards on five catches while Bishop Tillman had two catches for 45 yards.

Mendenhall had 282 yards passing and 174 yards rushing for 456 total yards.

Caleb Parkman and Byron Pruitt each had seven tackles apiece while Bryce Jones had six tackles.