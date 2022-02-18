Newton County coach Cory Cleveland tells his team all the time that it’s important to be playing their best basketball at the end of the season.

That’s certainly what the Lady Cougars are doing.

Newton County added two more wins to their total this past week as they beat Green County on Friday night after beating Lanier 45-39 on Monday night.

On Friday night, Cleveland praised his team for the complete-game effort they put together.

“I think the girls came out and played from buzzer to buzzer which is something that we have been wanting to do all year long,” Cleveland said. “We have only been able to do that a handful of games and tonight from the tipoff to the final buzzer, I thought they gave it everything they had. They did what we asked them to do and controlled the tempo and the basketball.”

Cleveland said the team has gotten better in the last few weeks and is playing its best basketball at the right time.

“It’s like I have told them in the past, you want to be playing your best basketball at this time of the season,” Cleveland said. “And right now, I think we are playing pretty good basketball. I think we are playing good basketball right now. And I think they have gotten in their minds that they aren’t ready for basketball to be over yet.”

Newton County will host Moss Point on Friday night in a 7 p.m. contest.

Newton County girls 58, Greene County 41

The Lady Cougars got off to a fast start and finished strong to roll to a 17-point win over the Lady Wildcats on Friday night in a Class 4A second-round playoff match.

Newton County jumped out to a 24-8 lead in the first period while Greene County took the second period 13-11 as the Lady Cougars led 35-21 at the half. Greene County outscored Newton County 11-8 in the third to get the deficit to single digits as the Lady Cougars led 43-32 going to the fourth. But that was as close as the Lady Wildcats got as the Lady Cougars used a 15-9 advantage to take a 17-point win.

Kelcei Thomas led Newton County with 23 points and was 8-of-9 from the free-throw line in the fourth period. Alyssa McMullan had 10 points while Remini Nickey had eight and Shae Jimmie chipped in five points.