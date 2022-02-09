The Newton County Academy Lady Generals continued their strong play for head coach Steve Harbor this season.

The Lady Generals completed a perfect run through district play as they beat Calhoun 40-20 and Kemper 49-37 to capture the district championship.

The win gives the Lady Generals a first-round bye in this week’s North State Class 3A Tournament, which will be hosted by NCA in Decatur.

The NCA girls, now 22-7 on the season, will be the No. 1 seed out of District 2-3A and will play the winner of Desoto School and Porter’s Chapel on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A win on Thursday puts NCA in the semifinals on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The NCA boys also got a first round bye in the tournament and will play the winner of Porter’s Chapel and Lee Academy on Thursday at 7:45 p.m. A win on Thursday would put NCA in the semifinals on Friday at 7:45 p.m

NCA girls 49, Kemper 37

The Lady Generals pulled away with a big third period and took a 12-point win over the Lady Rams to claim the district championship on Saturday.

Lilly Hollingsworth led NCA with 20 points while Cayden Alexander had 18 points. Addie Bergeron also chipped in seven points for the Lady Generals.

NCA girls 40, Calhoun 20

The Lady Generals had little trouble with the Lady Cougars as they took an easy 20-point win.

Cayden Alexander led a balanced scoring attack with 12 points while Lilly Hollingsworth had 11 points. Macie Woodham had nine points while Belle Hollingsworth added five points.

NCA boys 50, Kemper 36

The Generals pulled away late and took a 14-point win over the Rams to open the district tournament on Thursday.

Micheal Lee Buffington led NCA with 20 points while Lawson Reeves and Braxton Kelly each had eight points apiece.

Sylva Bay Boys 36, NCA 28

The Generals built a first-half lead but weren’t able to hold on as the Saints took an eight-point win and captured the district championship on Saturday.

NCA led 9-4 at the end of the first and each team scored four points in the second period as the Generals led 13-10 at the half. Sylva Bay started to pull way in the second half as they outscored NCA 14-10 in the third and 12-5 in the fourth.

Lawson Reeves led NCA with 14 points in the contest.