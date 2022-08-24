It wasn’t the start that Lake football coach Tate Hanna was looking for against Newton County.

Despite falling 27-0 to Newton County, it wasn’t as bad as it the final score looked.

“First off, I was proud of the effort,” Hanna said. “We knew the offense was going to struggle a big. We are playing eight or nine players on offense who have never played. We had times where we moved the ball but would then shoot ourselves in the foot. We got inside their 20 and inside the 5 and didn’t capitalize. When you get inside the 5, you have to score. I thought Jalen did a great job at quarterback and was better than even I expected. He made a couple of big passes.”

The Cougars scored all of their touchdowns on big plays with a 53-yard touchdown pass, a 72-yard pass, a 65-yard run an da 70-yard interception return.

“I was proud of the effort, we just have to do a better job on the back half of the football,” Hanna said. “We let the big plays kill us. They threw two deep passes that we have to play better. It looks bad at first but after watching film, it wasn’t as bad as we thought. We are going to get better. It’s really not as bad as you think it would be with it 27-0.”

The Hornets did get inside Newton County territory once on a 50-yard pass from Gray to Cameron Hunt. But the Newton County defense held the Hornets out.

“Jalen made some good throws and was better than we even thought he would be,” Hanna said. “We’ve got to finish off drives when we get inside of the 10. But I’m proud of the effort. They kind of picked on one of our corners and if you take those big plays away, the defense played pretty well at times. The back half just has to make more plays.”

This week’s game

The Hornets will kick off the regular season as they host Enterprise on Friday night.

Last year, the Bulldogs took a 32-13 win over the Hornets en route to a 12-1 record, losing in the third round of the playoffs to Jefferson Davis County 34-7.

Hanna said not much has changed about Enterprise.

“They are still wing-T and will do a bunch of double wing stuff,” Hanna said. “They return a whole lot so it will be a tough one. The good thing is you know what they are going to do. They are going to run it right at you and will take one or two shots with those tight ends. We have to play smart and be disciplined.”

Hanna said the Enterprise offense is one that has become more and more unique over the years.

“You just don’t see it a lot,” Hanna said. “You might see variations of it or teams that dabble in it but not the way Enterprise runs it. They have been running it at Enterprise for 20 years or more. The last four or five years, they have had a lot of success. It will be a tough game and a tough first game for sure. It’s really hard to prepare for it in practice.”