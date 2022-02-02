The Tigers beat Lake 65-35 and Kemper County 73-49 and stayed unbeaten in division play.

Newton hosted Nanih Waiya on Tuesday and will travel to Philadelphia on Friday.

Newton boys 73, Kemper Co. 49

The Tigers dominated the first three periods and cruised to a 24-point win over the Wildcats.

Newton opened up an 18-11 lead in the first period and outscored Kemper 21-15 in the second to take a 39-26 lead into the half. Newton then doubled up Kemper 22-11 in the third as they took a 61-37 lead into the fourth where each team scored 12 points.

Justin Thompson led a balanced scoring attack with 13 points while Cahden Thompson had 12 points and Darius Thames added 10 points. Kezarrian Wash led nine points while Rayvion Nettles had eight points and Kaleb Traxler added six points.

Kemper Co. girls 58, Newton 48

The Lady Wildcats finished each half strong and took a 10-point win over the Lady Tigers.

Kemper led 15-12 at the end of the first period and outscored Newton 17-10 in the second to lead 32-22 at the half. Newton bounced back in the third and outscored Kemper 12-6 to cut the lead to 38-34 going to the fourth. Kemper pulled away in the fourth and outscored Newton 20-14 to take the win.

Zia Shields led Newton with 17 points while Janiah McDonald had 13 points. Jade Qualls also chipped in five points for the Lady Tigers.