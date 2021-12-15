The Lady Cougars started quick in both halves and cruised to a 37-point win over the Lady Trojans on Saturday at East Central in their only action of the week.

Newton County jumped out to a 25-3 lead in the first period. Magee bounced back in the second period and outscored Newton County 16-10 to cut the lead to 35-19 at the half. Newton County put the game away in the third period and outscored Magee 17-3 in the third and 11-4 in the fourth.

Taelyn Nickey and Remini Nickey led Newton County with 15 points apiece while Kelcei Thomas had 12 points. Hannah McDougle also chipped in six points.

The Newton County boys lost 80-56 to Morton but no individual scoring was available.

Newton County is scheduled to travel to Lake on Tuesday and will host Neshoba Central on Friday.