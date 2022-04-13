The Newton Lady Tigers won the Division Championship Trophy at the division meet on Friday at Velma Jackson.

Mariana Thames and Rayvion Nettles are still undefeated in their events

The following students won first place:

Girls: Erin Ware, Mariana Thames, Sommer Jordan, Alexandra Jones, Jeniah Walker, Euniya Taylor, Ta’naja Keys, Dayshia Irby, Talia Swan and Te’Quira Moppins

Boys: Rayvion Nettles

These athletes will compete on Thursday for regions finals.

The Tigers are coached by Ed McGowan, Coach McNichols and Coach Brown.