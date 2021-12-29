Newton boys basketball coach Crandal Porter has always loved to host the Newton High School Holiday Shootout.

In all, 12 different schools will come to Newton on Monday and Tuesday. Porter said he thinks he has state championship contenders scattered over both days.

“At every level, we have some teams that can compete for a state championship in their classes,” Porter said. “We have our teams that can compete for a state championship and are in the hunt. Wayne County and Madison Central will be contenders. We played South Pike earlier this year and they are very competitive. Scott Central boys are going to contend in 2A and Lake’s girls have been real strong this season. We have a good mix of area and out-of-area teams. And that’s a good classic mix. We try to get some teams to play against some teams you don’t normally get to play against.”

Day two of the tournament will be capped off by Newton playing Grace Baptist Academy from Ocean Springs.

“They are a from the Coast and they are huge,” Porter said. “They have a lot of foreign players. They have a 6-foot-8 guy and a 7 footer. Their size will be a problem for us. But hopefully our quickness will make it a competitive. It will be a good test for our guys.”

Monday schedule

10 a.m. — Lake boys vs. Raleigh

10:30 a.m. — Lamar School girls vs. Raleigh

1 p.m. — South Pike boys vs. Madison Central

2:30 p.m. — South Pike girls vs. Lake

4 p.m. — Laurel boys vs. Stringer

5:30 p.m. — Madison Central girls vs. Newton

7 p.m. — Scott Central boys vs. Newton

Tuesday schedule

Noon — Lake girls vs. Laurel

1:30 p.m. — Wane County boys vs. Lake

3 p.m. — Wayne County girls vs. Philadelphia

4:30 p.m. — Lake boys vs. Philadelphia

6 p.m. — Noxubee County girls vs. Newton

7 p.m. — Grace Baptist Academy vs. Newton boys