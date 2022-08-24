The Cougars will try to get in the win column this week, but it won’t be an easy task as they take on one of 3A’s top teams in Raleigh.

The Lions beat Bay Springs 21-6 last week and have one of the top players in the state in Suntarine Perkins, a 6-foot-3, 200-pound running back and strong safety. He is rated as the No. 1 player in Mississippi by 247sports.com

“They are good, really good,” newton County coach Bobby Bass said. “They run the wing-T and are really good at it. They have a lot of size and athletes. They have the No. 1 player in the state. He plays running back and linebacker and is a really good football player. We are going to find out how disciplined we can be this week.”

The two teams did not play last season.