For three periods, Sebastopol was locked into a battle with Richton.

But the Lady Bobcats used a big fourth period and pulled away to take a big 62-48 win over the Lady Rebels and advance in the Class 1A playoffs.

Sebastopol beat South Delta 45-10 in the first round on Monday.

Coach Casey Madden said her team dug deep in the second half to comps up with the win on Friday night.

“In the second half, my girls demonstrated what it means to play with heart and to persevere,” Madden said. “Instead of backing down, when the going got tough, my girls got tougher, and did so with class and great sportsmanship. I am so thankful that God has allowed me the opportunity to be their coach.”

Sebastopol will host McEvans on Friday night in a 7 p.m. contest with the winner advancing to the Class 1A semifinals in Jackson next week.

Sebastopol 62, Richton 48

The Lady Bobcats overcame an early deficit and finished strong, hitting 17 free throws in the fourth period to take a 14-point win on Friday night in the Class 1A playoffs.

Richton led 13-8 at the end of the first while Sebastopol took the second period 13-11 to cut the lead to 13-11 at the half. Sebastopol then outscored Richton 14-10 in the third to take a slim 35-34 lead into the fourth. Sebastopol then finished strong in the fourth and outscored Richton 27-14 to take the win.

Alana Gunn led Sebastopol with 23 points while Cyrish Macgulang had 17 points. Kylee Madden had 11 points while Takayla Williams had six points.

Sebastopol girls 45, South Delta 10

The Lady Bobcats had little trouble in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs as they took a 35-point win over South Delta.

Sebastopol outscored South Delta 13-2 in the first period and 15-7 in the second to lead 28-9 at the half. Sebastopol continued to extend its lead in the second half, outscoring South Delta 10-0 in the third and 7-1 in the fourth.

Alana Gunn led Sebastopol with 18 points while Kylee Madden had nine points. Takayla Williams also chipped in six points.

Sebastopol will take on the winner of Richton and Mount Olive on Friday.