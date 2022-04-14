The Sebastopol Lady Bobcats only managed one win this past week.

Sebastopol took a key 13-5 win over French Camp on Monday dropped a 14-3 contest to Ethel on Thursday. The Lady Bobcats then finished the week with a 13-1 loss to defending 2A champions Lake on Saturday.

Sebastopol, now 12-9 on the season, will return to play this week with three scheduled games. They will host Bay Springs on Monday and Noxapater on Tuesday. They will finish the week by hosting Raleigh on Thursday.

Sebastopol 13, French Camp 5

The Lady Bobcats banged out 15 hits and took advantage of five errors to take an eight-run win over the Lady Panthers on Tuesday.

Sebastopol scored two in the first and one in the second and third and led 4-3. But the Lady Bobcats then scored five in the fourth and two in the fifth and seventh.

Sebastopol had 15 hits in the contest, led by Callie Byram who was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and five RBIs. Ryleigh Wolverton was 3-for-5 with two doubles while Annagrace Stewart was 3-for-5 with three runs scored. Alana Gunn also homered and scored two runs while Georgi Gunn also singled and scored two runs. Abbie Wilson walked three times and also scored two runs. Hanna Boleware also had two RBIs.

Neely Wolverton started in the circle and pitched 1 2/3 innings and give up two unearned runs on three walks while striking out four. Stewart pitched in relief and gave up three runs on six hits in 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win.

Ethel 14, Sebastopol 3

The Lady Tigers used a big fourth inning to pull away and take five-inning, run-rule win over the Lady Bobcats on Thursday.

Ethel scored four in the second while Sebastopol scored one in the third. Ethel then scored eight in the fourth while each team scored two in the fifth.

Ethel outhit Sebastopol 15-11 in the contest. Georgi Gunn was 3-for-3 while Ryleigh Wolverton was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Callie Byram was also 2-for-3 with a double while Hanna Boleware, Alana Gunn and Annagrace Stewart also had doubles.

Savannah Crout started in the circle and pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up 10 runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out two. Stewart pitched the last 1 1/3 innings and gave up four runs on eight hits.

Lake 13, Sebastopol 1

The Lady Hornets finished strong as they pulled away to take a run-rule win over the Lady Bobcats on Saturday.

Each team scored one in the first while Lake added one in the fourth to go up 2-1. Lake broke free with six in the sixth and five in the seventh to take the win.

Callie Byram was 3-for-4 for Sebastopol while Ryleigh Wolverton was 2-for-3. \

Savannah Crout started in the circle for Sebastopol and gave up 10 runs on 11 hits and three walks while striking out five. Annagrace Stewart came in and got the last two outs while giving up two runs on two hits.