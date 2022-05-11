The Newton County Lady Cougars saw their softball season come to an end last week.

The Lady Cougars were swept by Sumrall, falling 11-2 on Friday and 3-1 on Saturday.

Newton County finishes the season with a 23-8 record

Sumrall 11, County 2

The Lady Bobcats got an early lead and finished strong to take a nine-run win over the Lady Cougars on Friday night.

County scored one run in the first inning before Sumrall scored two in the second and three in the third to take a 5-1 lead. County scratched another run in the fourth before Sumrall finished with six runs in the sixth.

Sumrall outhit Newton County 13-7 in the contest. Z Bell was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Maeli Ben doubled and scored a run. Casey Dube, Shae Jimmie and Hannah Chaney each had singles as well for the Lady Cougars.

Jimmie started in the circle and pitched 5 2/3 innings and gave up eight runs on 11 hits while striking out five. Natalie Lampton came in relief and ave up three runs on two hits and two walks without getting an out. Lexi Addie pitched the last 1 1/3 innings.

Sumrall 3, County 1

The Lady Bobcats used a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to take a two-run win over the Lady Cougars on Saturday to clinch the series win.

Sumrall scored one in the second while County scratched one in the sixth. County got two outs in the bottom of the seventh and got a single and then a two-run home run to take the win.

Each team had six hits in the contest. Hannah Chaney was 2-for-3 while Brelie Phillips doubled and scored a run. Casey Dube, Z Bell and Natalie Lampton each singled.

Mandarie Leach pitched all 6 2/3 innings and gave up al three runs on six hits and two walks.