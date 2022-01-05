The Newton County Academy football team enjoyed one of the best seasons in school history this past season.

After going winless in 2020, head coach Arnie Oakes stepped down. Later that year, the NCA board made the decision to move the Generals to eight-man football for the upcoming two-year cycle.

Later that year, NCA hired former Northeast Lauderdale football coach Stevie Nelson to be school’s new headmaster.

The Generals enjoyed plenty of success in the eight-man game, going 7-3 in the regular season as senior running back Colby Hollingsworth accumulated almost 1,500 yards rushing and totaled 150 tackles on defense. After a first-round bye, the Generals lost in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs.