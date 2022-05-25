Newton County football coach Bobby Bass got to see exactly what he wanted to see this spring and that was his young team play against some top competition.

The Cougars recently wrapped up spring practice with a two-quarter scrimmage against George County on Thursday at Southern Miss.

Despite falling 28-0 in the scrimmage, Bass said he was saw what he needed to see.

“We had a bunch of mistakes, which is characteristic of inexperience,” Bass said. “We have a lot of young guys that haven’t played and George is pretty good with some good skill people. It was definitely a learning experience for us. They saw real quick that if you make a mistake against a good team that they will take advantage of it.”

Bass said despite the final outcome, there were some bright spots.

“I thought we played hard in spots,” Bass said. “I think it was very obvious there are areas that we have to get better in. We would have a few good plans and then snap it over the quarterback’s head. We experienced some growing pains and there were some guys who were big-eyed. This summer is going to be big for us. We have to grow up a lot this summer and learn a lot of football.”

The Cougars also rolled out a new offensive approach, which featured more of an option-based approach.

“We are working on a new offense and put that in the last three weeks,” Bass said. “It’s a lot of reads which takes a lot of reps. I think we will get better at it over the summer. We did some good things there but then would snap it over the quarterback’s head. We will probably make some adjustments there. And I thought George County’s defensive line was pretty good as well.”

Bass said the Cougars will now transition to the summer.

“We will start the first of June and do some 7-on-7 every Tuesday,” Bass said. “I told the guys that we are going to revamp some of things we do this summer. I think we have a good strength and conditioning but it’s going to be a little more strenuous this year. It’s tough right now but it’s going to be tougher. And I think we have a lot of teaching to do this summer. It’s one of those things, you don’t really understand how far you’ve got to go until you go play a game and get some live bullets at you.”