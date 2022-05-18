Three Newton County tennis players will be headed to play at the next level and they won’t have far to go.

Seniors Maggie Bounds, Brenah Flint and Katelyn Wall all signed to further their tennis careers at East Central Community College recently.

Newton County tennis coach Chad Bond said not only is East Central getting three good tennis players but three solid individuals.

“They are getting three young that have worked hard and have continued to improve,” Bond said. “They are good people, that’s the most important thing. They will be good teammates. I know they will be an asset to the program and bring something to the program. I think East Central is getting three quality people who will contribute to the tennis program and work hard at it.”

Bounds has been a member of the East Central tennis team for six years and is planning on majoring in radiology. Bounds said she also had interest from Meridian and Jones to play tennis.

“Meridian and Jones were both interested but have always been around East Central,” Bounds said. “My parents went to East Central and the people there have been very welcoming. When I went for the orientation, they make you feel at home. The teams are close and it’s like family. I wanted to start something new but it’s nice to have some friends come with you. We have all worked hard and our hard work is paying off. It’s a big deal today. He treats us like his own kids and work with us individually and at practice.”

Flint has also been on the tennis team at County for six years and said she is planning on being a dental hygienist.

“I started playing in fifth grade,” Flint said. “I thought I might have a chance to play college tennis and am excited that it’s happening now. East Central had reached out to me and I wanted to go there. I know coach Pacelli and wanted to play on his team and for him to coach me. It means a lot knowing that we will have two more years together with your friends. I have grown with them and am excited about playing with them.”

Wall has also been on the Newton County tennis team for six years and is planning on majoring in biomedical sciences. Wall also had interest from Meridian and Jones.

“Unlike Maggie and Brenah, I didn’t realize that I wanted to play tennis in college until January,” Wall said. “Coach (Jay) Pacelli gave me my start in tennis so I have had this connection with him and he has always treated me like family. I went in and met the team and they made me feel like family. That’s when I really realized that East Central was the place for me. Coach Bond has probably been my biggest supporter. I’m an active girl. I’m in a lot of different sports. When it came down to tennis he always kept me caught up in what we were doing when I was away.”

Bond said the three seniors have done one of the main things that he asks of every group.

“I challenged them at the beginning of the year to keep the rope up and pass on the traction,” Bond said. “The others that have come before them have started something and I challenged them to pass the baton on to the next group of seniors. I challenge every group to do that. This group has done that. They have worked hard and have lived up to that challenge.”