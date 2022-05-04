Newton High School can add two more state champion track athletes to its long and impressive list.

Newton’s Erin Ware won the girls 300-meter hurdles and was second in the 100-meter hurdles while Rayvion Nettles won the Class 2A high jump.

The Newton girls finished eighth in Class 2A with 34 points while Puckett won 2A with 82 points. The Newton boys were 10th in 2A with 25 points while Amite County won with 78 points.

In the 100-meter hurdles, Erin Ware finished second with a time of 16.99.

In the boys 110-meter hurdles, Rayvion Nettles was fifth with a time of 17.22.

In the boys 4x200-meter relay, Newton finished sixth with a time of 1:33.50.

In the girls 4x100-meter relay, Newton finished seventh with a time of 56.08.

In the boys 4x100-meter relay, Newton was seventh with a time of 45.25.

In the 300-meter hurdles, Ware took home gold for the Lady Tigers with a time of 48.12.

In the boys 300-meter hurdles, Nettles was sixth with a time of 45.14.

In the girls long jump, Ware was third with a jump of 16 feet, 8.5 inches.

In the girls high jump, Newton’s Mariana Thames was fifth with a jump of 4 feet, 8 inches.

In the boys high jump, Nettles brought home the win with a jump of 6 feet, 4 inches to win the gold.

In the shot put, Newton’s Emmanuel Robinson was sixth with a throw of 38 feet, 7.5 inches.

In the girls triple jump, Newton’s Te’Quiera Moppins was fifth with a jump of 32 feet, 6.5 inches.

The Tigers are coached by Ed McGowan, Tiara Brown, and Ashtin McNichols.