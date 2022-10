Updated football schedules for Oct. 12

ECCC (0-6) Sept. 1, at Coahoma, L, 52-28 Sept. 8, Holmes, L, 41-37 Sept. 15, Hinds, L, 28-23 Sept. 22, at Jones, L, 17-14 Sept. 29, Southwest, L, 24-20 Oct. 6, at Northeast, L, 34-20 Oct. 15, at Gulf Coast, 3:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Co-Lin, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 27, at Pearl River Lake (3-4, 2-0) Aug. 26, Enterprise, L, 31-0 Sept. 2, Sebastopol, L, 18-6 Sept. 9, at Pelahatchie, W, 36-9 Sept. 16, Choctaw Central, L, 12-6 Sept. 23, at Scott Central, L, 52-6 Sept. 30, Kemper County*, W, 42-12 Oct. 7, at Newton*, W, 27-18 Oct. 14, Philadelphia* Oct. 21, at Nanih Waiya* Oct. 28, Stringer Newton (3-4, 1-1) Aug. 26, Hazlehurst, L, 22-6 Sept. 2, Forest, W, 34-28 Sept. 9, at Quitman, L, 54-14 Sept. 16, Heidelberg, W, 37-27 Sept. 23, at Yazoo City, L, 27-26 Sept. 30, at Nanih Waiya*, W, 34-13 Oct. 7, Lake*, L, 27-18 Oct. 14, at Kemper County* Oct. 21, at Port Gibson Oct. 28, Philadelphia* NCA (8-0) Aug. 19, at Calhoun, W, 48-18 Aug. 26, at CCA, W, 36-32 Sept. 2, Prentiss, W, 42-22 Sept. 9, Delta, W, 54-20 Sept. 16, Wilkinson County, W, 56-37 Sept. 23, Discovery, W, 41-0 Sept. 30, Kemper, W, 68-32 Oct. 7, at Ben’s Ford, W, 64-54 Oct. 14, Tallulah Oct. 21, Open Newton County (2-5, 1-1) Aug. 26, at West Lauderdale, L, 41-10 Sept. 2, Raleigh, L, 46-21 Sept. 9, at Scott Central, L, 16-7 Sept. 16, Union, W, 36-7 Sept. 23, at Sumrall, L, 28-19 Sept. 30, Richland*, W, 49-0 Oct. 7, at Mendenhall*, L, 48-14 Oct. 13, Northeast Jones* Oct. 21, at Quitman* Oct. 28, Open Sebastopol (5-2, 2-1) Aug. 26, McAdams, W, 40-0 Sept. 2, at Lake, W, 18-6 Sept. 9, Pisgah, W, 22-6 Sept. 16, at Clarkdale, L, 42-6 Sept. 23, West Lowndes*, W, 29-0 Sept. 30, at Vardaman*, L, 27-6 Oct. 7, Noxapater*, W, 37-16 Oct. 14, at Ethel* Oct. 21, at Leake County* Oct. 28, French Camp* Nov. 4, at Hamilton* Union (5-2, 2-0) Aug. 26, at Choctaw Central, W, 32-22 Sept. 2, at Scott Central, L, 48-14 Sept. 9, Leake Academy, W, 13-6 Sept. 16, at Newton County, L, 36-7 Sept. 23, Choctaw County, W, 28-20 Sept. 30, at SE Lauderdale*, W, 35-0 Oct. 7, Enterprise*, W, 27-13 Oct. 14, Forest* Oct. 21, at Clarkdale Oct. 28, Morton*

Copyright 2022 Emmerich Newspapers, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Copy Link

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to view this author's last article or here to see all of their content.