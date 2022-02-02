The Newton High School Tigers are coming off one of the better seasons in recent memories.

Part of that success came from the passing game, which totaled more than 2,300 yards this season.

Two of Newton’s skill players will now be moving to the next level as Rayvion Nettles signed with East Central Community College and Kezarrian Wash signed with Holmes County Community College.

The Tigers went 9-4 last season and made it to the third round of the playoffs, losing to eventual state champion Scott Central.

“We are moving in the right direction,” Newton coach Zach Grady said. “It’s a great opportunity for those two young men to show the rest of the student body to show that you can play multiple sports and still get an opportunity to earn a scholarship. For those young men, they get a chance to represent this school district and this town. One of them will be local and the other will be a little bit further up the road. But we still get a chance to watch them and we are real proud of those young men.”

Wash had interest from several four-year schools including Mississippi Valley, South Alabama and UConn along with junior colleges Pearl River, Copiah Lincoln and Gulf Coast.

“They are getting a versatile young man who is able to play both sides of the football,” Grady said. “He is a willing tackler and a great special teams players. He’s the kind of player you want in a program like that because he is a kid that has length and that’s what you want at that level. He didn’t get a lot of eyes on him so at the junior college level, they get a second look at him. He’s a long, lean kid who can tackle. The sky is the limit.”

Wash said he liked the coaching staff at Holmes and felt blessed to get an offer.

“The coaching staff just left from East Mississippi and I felt like it was home,” Wash said. “It was the best decision to make for me at the time. Not everybody has the opportunity to play college football so it’s really an honor. It’s hard to get a scholarship now with the transfer portal. I am truly blessed with this opportunity.”

Wash said he wants to major in business administration and be an entrepreneur.

Wash was joined by fellow receiver Rayvion Nettles, a 6-foot-5 athlete who is also a standout in basketball.

Grady said the Warriors are getting a big-bodied player with outstanding speed who has the potential to go well beyond East Central. Nettles also had interest from Copiah Lincoln, Hinds and Mississippi Delta.

“Ray is a 6-foot-5 kid that has amazing track speed and ball skills,” Grady said. “He can track the ball down. More than anything, coaches weren’t able to get out and get eyes on him. Once they see him down there, I think he’s another kid who will get another chance to excel after he leaves East Central.”

Nettles said he was sold on the family atmosphere at East Central where he wants to major in physical education and go into coaching.

“There was just something about East Central that felt like home to me and felt right to me,” Nettles said. “I felt like I was part of the family. Even if it is just junior college, it’s really a dream come true. I never saw myself playing college football. But something just told me that if I kept on working hard, that everything would fall into place. I just kept God first and believed in him and he created this pathway for me.”

One Newton player that didn’t sign was wide receiver Isaiah Johnson, who had multiple junior college offers. Grady said Johnson was still considering his options but felt like the talented wide receiver would eventually sign.