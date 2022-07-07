Newton County Academy’s Kemp Alderman received a hero’s welcome to Decatur last week.

The city invited residents to line up Miss. Hwy 15 in Decatur with signs at 4:30 p.m. on Friday as Alderman passed through on his way to Newton County Academy, where he signed autographs for fans.

A large crowd of supporters showed up for photographs and au­tographs with Alderman, who is fresh off winning a national champi­onship with Ole Miss.

Alderman signed autographs for almost two hours and then did a live interview with WTOK.

“It means a lot to me that everyone showed up,” Alderman said. “I didn’t really know what was going on. My mom just told me that when I came home that there were going to be some people at the gym wanting some autographs from me and stuff like that. I have known a lot of these faces for a long time, and they have always supported me and that’s something huge. Most of the people on my team are from huge places like Chicago and they go home just to their families. It’s special coming home to a small town where every­body knows everybody.”

While he had been to Omaha as a kid, Alderman got to go as a player, and it was an experience he will never forget.

“It was a great experience,” Alder­man said. “We got out there the first day and ate at the best steak house in Omaha. Then we went and hung out there for a few days and practiced at the stadium. I had a couple games and on our off days went and did some community service for kids who aren’t as fortunate as we are and gave back to the com­munity. It was everything you expect it to be and more hon­estly. I have been there twice as a kid and watched the game. Playing there was a childhood dream come true for me.

“Growing up I had two dreams that I wanted to ac­complish and that was win­ning the state championship in baseball. The other was winning a national champi­onship and I got to do that. I have won a good amount of championships in travel ball over the years but it doesn’t compare to this.”

Alderman made the Col­lege World Series All-Tour­nament team and had a solo home run. ESPN announcers praised Alderman for his bat speed and exit velocity.

“Now that we are done, I can go back and look at it and see how I performed,” Alder­man said. “I try not to worry about it when I’m playing. I thought I did pretty well and had two hits stolen from me against Arkansas so I could have had two more hits. I thought I did well but at the end of the day, I was just try­ing to help my team. We won a national championship, so everybody did well, even those guys who didn’t get on

the field. It takes a whole team.”

Now that the season is done, Alderman will head out this week for Fond Du Lac, Wisc., where he will play his summer baseball.

“On Thursday, I’m headed out to Fond Du Lac to play in the Northwoods wooden bat league,” Alderman said. “We have had a lot of guys in the past who have played up there. Tim Elko and Tim Dia­mond have played there. I’m going to go up there and play for a few weeks and be back here Aug. 1 and then come home and for a few weeks and get ready for fall ball and start all over again.”

While Alderman played the majority of the season as the designated hitter, the rising junior said he hopes to be playing in the field next year.

“They really want me to play in the field next year so somebody else can DH for me,” Alderman said. “Last summer was more about of­fense, trying to get back on track there. This summer is about the field. I want to get better at the plate but this summer but a big thing I need to work on is defense. My whole life I have play in the infield but it’s a little different playing in college.”

Alderman said he hopes his outfield play will help him in the future.

“They are moving me to the outfield because in the long run, they think that will help me with my draft stock,” Al­derman said. “I will play in left field and outfield and see which one I’m better at. I’ve gotten a lot quicker in the last year and they want to see how I do out there. If playing in the outfield will help me get drafted and help the team win, I’m all for it.”