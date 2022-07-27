﻿East Central Community College in Decatur has named Cody Spence as its new Director of Career and Technical Education.

The ECCC alumnus and Philadelphia resident replaces Wayne Eason, who recently retired after 19 years at the college.

Spence began his new duties July 1. In this role, he is responsible for leadership of the college’s Career and Technical Education programs, including on the Decatur campus and those offered in the college’s five-county district.

ECCC offers certificates and the Associate of Applied Science degree in 14 technical programs and certificates in three career programs.

Spence has been serving as a Workforce Coordinator at East Central since 2016. Prior to that he was a TAACCCT (Trade Adjustment Assistance Community College and Career Training) Navigator at ECCC. He also has worked as a Rehabilitation Counselor for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services in Pearl.

He received an associate degree from ECCC, a bachelor’s degree in educational psychology from Mississippi State University, and a master’s degree in rehabilitation counseling from the University of Kentucky.

For more information on Career and Technical Education programs at East Central Community College, contact Spence at dcspence@eccc.edu or 601-635-6211.