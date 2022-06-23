This Week

Homecoming and Revival at Crossroads Baptist Church

You are invited to Homecoming and Revival at Crossroads Baptist Church, beginning with Homecoming on the morning of June 26. Bro. Gene Higginbotham will bring the Homecoming message. Bro. Tyler Bryant will preach that night, beginning at 6 p.m. Revival continues Monday-Wednesday night, beginning at 7 p.m., with Bro. David Nelson preaching each night. Please come join us. Our Country needs a revival; we need a revival. For more information, contact Bro. Len Wedgeworth, Pastor of Crossroads, at 601-416-4683.

Little Mountain M.B. Church Pastoral Anniversary

Little Mountain M.B. Church in Union cordially invites you to join us in honoring our Pastor and First Lady, Pastor Dwayne and First Lady Essie Bingham, on their Fourth Year Pastoral Anniversary. This joyous occasion will be held on June 26, beginning at 2 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Tony Jordan, pastor of Pine Ridge M.B. Church in Decatur. Your prayers and presence will be greatly appreciated.

Upcoming

Community-Wide Field Day and Gospel Singing at St. Paul Church Baseball Field

The Mt. Enon and St. Paul church families are sponsoring a community-wide Field Day and Gospel Singing at the St. Paul Church Baseball Field in Philadelphia on July 2, beginning at 10 a.m. A Softball Tournament and the Gospel Singing will begin at 2 p.m. All area church families are cordially invited.

Beulah Baptist Church “Celebrate Freedom Worship”

“Celebrate Freedom Worship” at Beulah Baptist Church will take place on Sunday, July 3, with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m. and Worship Service starting at 10:45 a.m. Guest Speaker will be Dr. Ken Cheek, retired pastor of 31 years and retired Lieutenant Colonel the Air Force for 21 years. Lunch will be immediately following the Worship Service. Beulah Baptist is located at 12954 Hickory Little Rock Road in Decatur.

Saint John M.B. Church to Celebrate Pastor’s 20th Anniversary

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church cordially invites you to our Pastor’s 20th Anniversary on July 10, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Guest Speaker will be Pastor Ralph James from Mount Moriah M.B. Church in Pulaski. There is a blessing in the service for you!

Victorious Life Recovery Program provided by Victory Fellowship Church

Victorious Life Recovery is being held every Thursday night from 6-8 p.m. at Victory Fellowship Church, located at 13920 Highway 15 South in Union. Victorious Life Recovery is a Christ-Centered, Drug Court approved program. Supper is served at 6 p.m. Childcare is available. Contact Bill Boyle at 601-416-7976 or Pastor Ross Crosby at 601-504-3556 for more information.