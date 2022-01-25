Mississippi Valley State University went into lockdown mode Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, as have other historically black colleges and universities across the state and the country since Monday.

A sweep of MVSU’s campus by university police officers and deputies from the Leflore and Washington county sheriff’s departments, however, found the bomb threat to be unsubstantiated, said Donnell Maxie, MVSU’s communications director.

Classes will remain virtual the rest of the day Tuesday and only essential staff are to report to campus for work, Maxie added.

Early Tuesday morning, MVSU said in an announcement on its Facebook page that “campus police are conducting a complete investigation. School officials are working with local emergency personnel to investigate and determine the extent of the threat. All classes will be held through the virtual platform; all on-campus students will remain in their residence halls until it has been determined it is safe, and campus police have issued an all-clear.”

Essential staff who report to campus for work will be required to wear visible campus identification. Other university employees will be working remotely.

The threat, the university said, was received at its guardhouse Tuesday, which is also the first day of Black History Month.

Jackson State University, Alcorn State University and Tougaloo College were other HBCUs in Mississippi that received bomb threats Tuesday, the Clarion Ledger reported.

Sweeps by law enforcement officers of Jackson State and Tougaloo’s campuses found no threats. Jackson State’s campus remained open Tuesday, though with Jackson police officers present on campus, while Tougaloo pivoted to virtual classes, according to the Clarion Ledger.

Students at Alcorn State University have been advised to shelter in place, while faculty and staff have been told not to show up to campus.

At least a dozen HBCUs across the country received bomb threats Tuesday, according to CNN.

Howard University in Washington, D.C., was one of several HBCUs that received bomb threats Monday and Tuesday.

The FBI said in a statement to USA Today that it is working with law enforcement partners to investigate the bomb threats.

