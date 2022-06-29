﻿Newton Countians can begin their Independence Day celebrations a little early this year with a fireworks celebration at Turkey Creek Water Park.

The celebration began five years ago and park manager Pam Engle said this year’s celebration will be more of the same fun, but maybe a little bit bigger thanks to generous sponsorship and the continued support of locals.

Engle said the family friendly event will feature the fireworks show at 9 p.m. that she believes will be just as fun as previous years but perhaps a little louder and longer thanks to 55 generous sponsors from Newton County and Meridian.

“My sponsorship this year has been amazing,” Engle said. “We’ve been doing this for five years just to bring attention to the park. We’ve gotten lots of good feedback from people who have come here in the past for the show and then decided to come back and stay here for two or three nights.”

Additionally, the event is an opportunity for locals to come out to the park with family and friends without having to travel long distances for entertainment and family fun in a safe environment and at a low cost.

“There’s something for everyone to do, and it’s really safe here,” Engle said. “We just want to provide a fun, safe event for our local people.”

Before the fireworks show there are several kid friendly activities that have proven popular. The PHI helicopter will be back a second year around 7 p.m. The helicopter is a medical emergency transport helicopter that made its debut at the Independence Day celebration last year. “The kids loved it last year, so we’re glad that they’ll be back this year as long as there’s no emergency they have to go to.” Engle said. In addition to watching the landing the helicopter an air medic crew will be available to answer questions about the work they do.

The National Guard will also have an area set up for kids to play in, and Carrie Huddleston will also be back for free face painting. Both have been very popular with younger crowd in years past and give children something to do before the fireworks show.

With any holiday celebration, there has to be food, but not just any food is acceptable for the Fourth. Again, Engle went with a proven winner. The Decatur Volunteer Fire Department will be selling pulled pork barbeque sandwich plates prepared by Cook’s Barbeque. Hot dogs will also be available for kids. Mr. Mike’s Frozen Yogurt will also be sold that night. There will also be commemorative t-shirts available for purchase.

The park entry fee for this event is $10 per car load. Boats will be welcome with an additional fee for the boat launch. Engle encouraged everyone to come early with blankets and chairs to get good parking and viewing spots. Park personnel will be on hand to direct parking.