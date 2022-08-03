The Newton City Council approved the policy and procedures to bring food truck vendors to the former Newton Regional Hospital location.

In addition to permitting food truck vendors during the week, the policy also allows for the permitting of yard sale business in the lot on weekends.

According to the policy’s guidelines vendors of food and produce will be required to pay a fee each month for a space in the parking lot.

The permit will give them access to a space from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. On the third Saturday, according to the policy, spaces will be available for individuals conducting yard sales.

Food vendors permits for the lot will cost $100 per month while yard sale permits are $25 per use. Stipulations regarding maintenance and permit violations were also addressed and copies of the policy are available at city hall.

The council approved the amending of an election date for the resort status election. Originally the election had been scheduled for Aug. 16, but has now been rescheduled for Aug. 30 to provide proper printed notice to citizens.

The council discussed but took no action on delinquent water bills and asked city attorney Brian Mayo to look into the procedures for collecting delinquent water bills from building owners or lessees.

City Manager Jay Powell reminded the board that upcoming budget discussions needed to include looking at ways to cut into the city’s deficit. It was noted that both the fire and police departments were currently under budget.

In other business the council approved the following:

• sending courtesy letters to three property owners.

• increasing the travel reimbursement rate to $0.625.

• resolution honoring Alexis Roberts, gold medalist in the US Deaflympics.

• accepted an $800 donation for the Beautification Committee.

• payment to Coburn Supply Company for $165,707.46 for water meters.

• accepted the resignation of Chris Davis as a part-time police officer.

• approved the hiring of Rodney Jernigan as a certified part-time police officer at $12.50 per hour.

• approved the hiring of Nysheeta Harper Williams as a non-certified part-time police officer at $12 per hour.