It was a month ago when I boldly, or recklessly some would say, stepped out and predicted which four teams would make up NCAA football’s version of the final four.

A lot of things can change in four weeks, so let’s take a second look at the teams most likely to be chosen for the NCAA football playoffs. There are only three teams remaining in the Associated Press or Coaches Poll Top 25 — the University of Georgia, the University of Cincinnati, and the University of Texas-San Antonio. While both Georgia and Cincinnati are among the favorites to make the Final Four, UTSA has absolutely no shot.

In my previous column I picked Cincinnati as my top lock to make the Final Four, followed by Georgia, Oklahoma, and Ohio State.

While three of those teams still have a chance to reach their goals, Oklahoma’s hopes have dwindled following a 27-14 loss to Baylor last week. Even a Big XII Championship title isn’t going to be enough

Oregon, Ohio State, Michigan State and Michigan, all with 9-1 records, each have a host at being among the chosen four. Oregon has a bit of an advantage because it owns a win over Ohio State, while Michigan State has beaten Michigan. But, Oregon has a bad loss to Stanford and Michigan State lost to Purdue.

The Big Ten’s best chance to get a team in the playoffs is for the Ohio State-Michigan winner to win the conference title and finish the season with just one loss.

At this point, if Oregon defeats Utah and Oregon State, then wins the Pac-12 title the Ducks will likely take one of the four spots.

That brings it down to Ohio State and Michigan, and in that case I just have to go with the Buckeyes.

If Georgia heads in the SEC Championship game undefeated they are likely assured of making the playoffs, especially if there opponent is, as expected, a one-loss Alabama team.

If Cincinnati finishes the season undefeated and wins the American Athletic Conference championship the Bearcats will at least be among the top five.

That gives the playoff committee five teams — Georgia, Alabama, Cincinnati, Oregon, and Ohio State to choose from.

If Georgia beats Alabama, then the playoffs are set. It will not pick a two-loss Alabama team over undefeated Cincinnati and one-loss Oregon and Ohio State. If Alabama wins that will leave the committee with a choice of an Ohio State team with a better body of work and an Oregon team that defeated Ohio State.

So here is my adjusted final four — Georgia and Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl, and Cincinnati and Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. That’s a game the Bearcats would be hungry for, while Buckeye Nation would enjoy an opportunity to put Cincinnati “in its place.”

Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur and professional sports since 1975. He is currently pastor of Great Commission Assembly of God in Philadelphia, Miss. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com.