Newton County Academy recently recognized their 2020-2021 varsity boys basketball team and award recipients.

They are, from left, (standing) Riley Boswell, Best Offensive Player and All District; Austin Upton, MVP, Best Rebounder, and All District; Lee Hollingsworth, Best Free Throw Shooter and All District; Zandar Meeks, Best Defensive Player and All District (sitting) Braxton Kelly, Most Improved; Lawson Reeves, Hustle Award and All District; and Ty Hollingsworth, Coaches Award.