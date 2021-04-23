The East Central Community College Lady Warriors continue to win as the team shut out the Mississippi Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs, 2-0, on Sunday afternoon. The win moves ECCC to 5-0-1 on the season and puts the Lady Warriors at the top of the MACCC standings.

The scores came from Ameris Taylor (Ocean Springs) and Sasha Clare (Belfast, United Kingdom) while Daelyn Kell (Ocean Springs) and Gabby Falla (Hattiesburg) picked up the assists. Pairing with late-game offensive heroics was a stellar defensive performance that allowed the Lady Warriors to close out the game without surrendering a goal.