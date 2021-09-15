Olivia Clark (Decatur) was tabbed MACCC Keeper of the Week after another stellar week guarding the Lady Warriors’ net. Clark, a sophomore, posted a clean sheet last week as the Lady Warriors defeated the No. 19 Mississippi Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs, 1-0.

Clark finished the week with four saves in the very tight match with the Lady Bulldogs. The saves came off several good attacks from MGCCC and a couple of set-pieces.

ECCC also defeated the Mississippi University for Women Lady Owls earlier in the week, 4-0. The wins not only earned Clark the prestigious weekly honor but bolstered the Lady Warriors to No. 2 in the latest NJCAA national rankings, the highest ranking in program history.

The Lady Warriors are back on the pitch this Friday, September 10 as ECCC opens MACCC North Division play against Northwest Mississippi. The match will be played at Bailey Stadium on ECCC’s campus and will kickoff at 5 p.m. with the men’s team following at 7 p.m. Fans that cannot attend the match can watch the action live at www.eccclive.com/gold.