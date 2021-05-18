East Central's Jeremy Martin (Slidell, La.) threw a stellar, nine-inning complete game Thursday night to lead the No. 15 Warriors to a 6-2 win over the No. 20 Hinds Eagles in an elimination game in the NJCAA Region XXIII Tournament in Poplarville. With the win, ECCC (29-18) will face No. 2 LSU Eunice on Friday, May 21 at 3 p.m. in an NJCAA Region XXIII championship game. Eunice enters the game undefeated, meaning the Warriors will need to win two to claim the NJCAA Region XXIII title.

The Eagles were on the board in the top of the second after a double and an RBI single put Hinds on top, 1-0.

Roper Ball (Noxapater) and Coleton Smith (Gulfport) plated a pair of runs for the Warriors in the bottom of the fourth with a pair of singles to give ECCC the lead, but it was short-lived as Hinds hit a solo homer to lead off the fifth. The shot to left tied the game at 2-2.

The Warriors blew the game open in the bottom half of the fifth frame. A walk and single put Conner Hicks (Stringer) and Clayton Cook (Mize) aboard for ECCC and an error scored Hicks. Amani Larry (Bossier City, La.) followed with a double that plated Cook and Ball. Jesse Boydstun (Louisville) followed with a hard-hit single to score another, making it 6-2 Warriors.

Some solid defense and strong pitching from Martin down the stretch secured the ECCC victory.

Martin finished the game with 117 pitches thrown. The lefty allowed ten hits and two runs over nine innings, striking out two in a very impressive outing.

Austin Fugler took the loss for Hinds on the mound.

Offensively, Cook led the way for the Warriors with a single and a double, while Larry and Ball posted two RBIs each.

Up Next

The Warriors and LSU Eunice Bengals will be in action Friday at 3 p.m. for a championship game. The Warriors must defeat the Bengals twice, while Eunice will only have to win one. Fans can watch the game live at www.prccmedia.com/gold.

Fletcher hits walk off to lift No. 15 ECCC over No. 5 Meridian

The Warriors trailed Meridian by as much as 5-1 on Wednesday night, but ECCC never wavered and kept the season alive as R.J. Fletcher (St. Martin) walked it off with an RBI double at Dub Herring Park in Poplarville. The shot put the Warriors (28-16) on top 7-6 and was the freshman's first plate appearance of the night.

The matchup was even-keeled early on as Meridian leaped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. The Warriors quickly responded with three-straight singles by Clayton Cook (Mize), Trey Lewis (Silas, Ala.), and Amani Larry (Bossier City, La.). Jesse Boydstun (Louisville) followed with a groundout that scored Cook to knot the game at 1-1.

In the top of the second, the Eagles got another across. Meridian scored in the third with an RBI groundout, before pouring in three runs in the top of the fourth on just one hit as an error, groundout, and sac fly all plated runs. The big frame put the Eagles on top, 5-1.

In the bottom half of the fourth Kade Turnage (Picayune) reached base on an error to lead things off. Austin Lee (Madison) followed and roped a line drive off the centerfield wall. The tough-to-field ball resulted in a two-run, inside the park home run to pull the Meridian lead to two, 5-3.

A passed ball in the fifth brought the Warriors within one, but the Eagles were quick to get the run back in the seventh with an RBI single, making it 6-4.

The Warriors capitalized in the bottom of the seventh, and tied up the game, as the Eagles walked three straight ECCC batters. Lee plated one with a fielder's choice before Eli Harrison (Little Rock) drove in the tying run with an RBI single.

The Warrior defense locked down the field in the eighth and Walker Johnson (Mantee) checked into the game in the top of the ninth and stranded two Eagle runners to give ECCC some momentum headed into the bottom of the ninth.

Turnage led off the inning and was hit by pitch. J.T. Vance (Union) came in to pinch run and took second base on a wild pitch. Fletcher came to the dish as a pinch hitter and, on a 2-1 count, drove in the winning run with a shot to center field.

Roper Ball (Noxapater) started the game on the hill for ECCC and allowed four hits and five runs (one earned) over six and a third innings, striking out two. Trevor Waddell (Madison), Brian Johnson (Ridgeland), and Gates Pee (Clinton) all threw in relief before Johnson picked up the win in the ninth.

At the plate, Cook, Lewis, Ty McCollough (Greenville), and Branson Sharpley (Taylorsville) all posted a team-best two hits, while Lee drove in three runs.

On the day, the Warriors outhit the Eagles 13 to eight.

No. 15 ECCC falls to No. 2 LSU Eunice

After numerous delays due to weather, the No. 15 East Central Community College Warriors finally kicked off the NJCAA Region XXIII Tournament versus No. 2 LSU Eunice Bengals on Monday night in Poplarville on the campus of Pearl River. The contest was the first of the six-team tournament, all of which are ranked nationally in No. 2 Eunice, No. 3 Pearl River, No. 5 Meridian, No. 14 Itawamba, No. 15 ECCC, and No. 20 Hinds. Eunice picked up the win, 8-5, after a high-energy matchup.

The Warriors took an early lead as Jesse Boydstun (Louisville) drove in Roper Ball (Noxapater) in the top of the first on a groundout, but the Bengals were quick to hit back as they plated three runs in the bottom half of the frame to pull ahead by two.

The lead grew in the bottom of the second as another Bengal run crossed the plate. The Warriors refused to let the lead get out of hand as ECCC put up a three-spot on the scoreboard in the top of the third. Boydstun got the scoring started with an RBI single before Amani Larry (Bossier City, La.) scored on a passed ball. Trey Lewis (Silas, Ala.) drove in the final run of the inning with an RBI ground out.

After a quick inning in the field, the Warriors knotted the game at five-all in the top of the fourth as Clayton Cook (Mize) roped a line drive to center field. The score would hold until the bottom of the sixth when the Bengals scored two on an error and passed ball, making it 7-5.

The Bengals were back at it in the bottom of the seventh with a sacrifice fly, but the Warriors got out of a two-runner jam to limit the damage. Unfortunately, the Warriors could not find a run for the remainder of the contest, solidifying the 8-5 score.

Gage Tufnell (Hurley) started the mound on the mound for the Warriors. He allowed five hits and five runs over two innings, striking out one and walking one. Jacob Holifield (Semmes, Ala.) took the loss as he allowed two hits and one run over three and a third innings, striking out two and walking zero. Gates Pee (Clinton), Walker Johnson (Mantee), Brian Johnson (Ridgeland), and Hayden West (Decatur) all threw in relief.

Cook led the Warriors with three hits at the plate, while Boydstun's two RBIs were a team-best. Boydstun and R.J. Fletcher (St. Martin) both posted two hits in the game.

Austin Andrishok earned the victory on the hill for Eunice. He allowed two hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out four and walking one.