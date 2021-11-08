The Delta Directional team won the Championship Flight during the 18th Annual East Central Community College Warrior Golf Classic held May 14 at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club, located on the Pearl River Resort in Choctaw.

Sponsored by the ECCC Alumni Association, the four-person scramble raised more than $12,000 for student scholarships, according to event coordinator Maria McLeod, assistant to the vice president for public information at ECCC in Decatur.

“After a two-year hiatus due to inclement weather and COVID-19,” said McLeod, “we were very excited to return to the Dancing Rabbit with a sold-out field of teams for the 2021 tournament. Thanks to the generosity of our players and sponsors, we were able to once again raise more than $12,000 for our student scholarship fund, which each year provides two full tuition scholarships to deserving ECCC students. This year’s tournament was a great success and we are already planning next year’s event.”

The team representing Delta Directional of Newton posted an 17-under par 55 over the 18-hole event for the win. Team members included Terry Sessums, Neil Pettigrew, Brian Burns and Joel Nelson.

Winning the First Flight was the team from Bank of Forest with a 12-under par score of 60. Team members were Drew Kenna, Steve Gibson, Brady Power, and Randy Dilley.

The team representing The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia took top honors in the Second Flight with an eight-under par 64. Members were Bruce Lee, Adam Rosenbaum, Grant Rosenbaum, and Zack Taylor. Grant Rosenbaum also won a door prize that included a golf package for four at the Dancing Rabbit Golf Club.

Bill Guion of the Canizaro Cawthon Davis team was the winner of the La-Z-Boy recliner door prize donated by La-Z-Boy South of Newton.

On-course contest winners were Keith Sandridge who played on the Aladdin team, longest drive, reverse hand, on hole No. 2; Ken Stringer of the Educational Furniture and Equipment Co. team, closest to the pin on hole No. 4; Bobby Humphrey of American Benefits Brokerage, closest to the pin on hole No. 16; and Justin Webb of B&G Equipment, longest drive on hole No. 18.

Several other golfers won door prizes consisting of various golf equipment.

For more information about the ECCC Warrior Golf Classic, contact McLeod at 601-635-6303 or [email protected].