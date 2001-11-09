Both coaches agreed after the Lake and Sebastopol game on Friday night.

Both agreed that Lake played much better than the week before and that Sebastopol didn’t play nearly as well.

The Hornets used some big plays on both sides of the ball, rolling out to a 25-0 halftime lead to take a 39-8 win over the Bobcats on Friday night.

Lake improves to 1-1 on the season and will host Pelahatchie this week while Sebastopol falls to 1-1 and will travel to Pisgah this week.

After falling in week one, Lake coach Tate Hanna was glad to see his team play better in week two.

“I thought we played a lot better,” Hanna said. “Our offensive and defensive fronts both played a lot better. They did a good job and improved a lot. Sebastopol is pretty good up front and I thought we did a good job with them. We told the kids all week that football is a game of emotions and I thought we did a good job of coming out and playing with emotion. We were flat against Enterprise and I thought we came out ready to play against an in-county rival. We came out with more spunk and emotion.”

The Bobcats got the ball to begin the game and put together a 12-play drive but were forced to punt. The snap on the punt went sailing over the punter’s head, giving Lake the ball at the Sebastopol 27. The Hornets scored on their first play on a 27-yard run by Cornelius Mayers. The two-point conversion failed and Lake led 6-0.

“You have to come out and play and you can’t shoot yourselves in the foot and that’s what we did,” Sebastopol coach Nicky Mooney said. “We did enough to win. We ran 84 plays on offense and had over 300 yards of offense but had too many penalties and self-inflicted mistakes. That’s the whole story for us, too many mistakes. The game wasn’t nearly as bad as the score looked. But I give Lake a lot of credit. They were a lot better than they were in week one.”

The kicking game hurt the Bobcats again when the Hornets blocked a punt on the first play of the second quarter. The Hornets needed just two plays to score as Brady McGee scored on a 7-yard run. The try for two failed and Lake led 12-0.

The Bobcats put together another long drive, stringing together 13 plays before McGee intercepted a Kari Micheals pass and returned it 103 yards for a touchdown. The try for two failed and Lake led 18-0.

After another Sebastopol punt, the Hornets got another big play as Mayers scored on an 85-yard run. Frank Pazo hit the PAT and Lake led 25-0 at the half.

“We have been telling them that they have to relax and just go have fun,” Hanna said. “We told Brady last week that he was trying to do too much and to just take what they are giving us. He is our coach on the field. Our game plan was to throw the football but we only threw it one time and you love to see that. It was what we needed. Our offensive line needed some confidence in themselves.”

Things didn’t get any better for the Bobcats to open the second half as they fumbled on the second play of the half. The Hornets then hit another big play as Mayers went 59 yards with 11:01 left in the third. Pazo’s PAT was good and Lake led 32-0.

The Bobcats finally got on the scoreboard as they went 65 yards in 10 plays as Micheals scored on a 9-yard touchdown run. Micheals ran in the two-point conversion and Lake led 32-8.

The two teams then swapped turnovers as McGee got his second interception of the game.

The last score game early in the fourth when McGee scored on a 43-yard touchdown run. Pazo’s PAT was good and Lake led 39-8.

“We did some good things,” Mooney said. “We had four drives of ten or more plays but had too many penalties and too many turnovers. They big played us on defense. They popped some big plays and we played lackadaisical on defense. I think it was more of us than anything. I’m not taking anything away from Lake. They got after us and played their tales off. They played way better than they did in the first game. But we don’t have anybody to blame but us and that’s on me. This could be a good thing. Sometimes it helps to get hit in the most and realize you need to work on some things.”

The Bobcats had 275 yards rushing and 29 yards passing for 304 yards of total offense. Michaels had 109 yards rushing on 24 carries while David Williams had 68 yards on 15 carries. Antavious McDougle also had 60 yards on nine carries while Jake Kimble had 35 yards on six carries.

The Hornets had just 280 yards of total offense, all on the ground. Mayers had 184 yards on 10 carries while McGee had 63 yards on 10 carries. Jadorian Pace had 33 yards on six carries.