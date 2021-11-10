It’s hard to beat a team twice in a season and even harder to do it in back-to-back week.

But the Lake Hornets made it look easy last week.

The Hornets again used an explosive offense and took a 49-6 win over Stinger to open the Class 2A playoffs.

Lake improves to 6-5 on the season and has won five in a row. The Hornets advance to the second round and will make the short trip cross county to take on undefeated rival Scott Central on Friday night.

Lake coach Tate Hanna said the Hornets have prepared well the last two weeks and it’s shown on the field.

“We had a good good of practice and I thought it showed,” Hanna said. “It’s tough playing a team back to back weeks. But our kids prepared well and executed. I thought we threw the ball well. We weren’t trying to run the score up but needed to throw and catch the ball. We pointed out some things we had to do better in practice this week and did a better job of those things this week. I think we have gotten better every week. I’m proud of where we are and what we did this week. But that’s over and we know this one is going to be tough this week.”

Much like last week, the Hornets came out hitting on all cylinders on offense.

Stringer got the ball to open the game but went three and out. Lake then scored on its second play from scrimmage as Cornelius Mayers scored on a 45-yard run. Frank Pazos hit the PAT and Lake led 7-0.

The Hornets got the ball back on a Brady McGee interception. The Hornets then went 73 yards in six plays as McGee scored on an 11-yard run. Pazos hit the PAT and Lake led 14-0 late in the first quarter.

After another singer punt, Lake went 67 yards in six plays as McGee scored on a 40-yard run early in the second quarter. Pazos hit the PAT and Lake led 21-0.

The Red Devils lost a fumble and Lake quickly found the end zone as Mayers scored on a 38-yard run. Pazos hit the PAT and Lake led 28-0.

The Red Devils got their only score of the game on the ensuing possession on a 51-yard touchdown pass to cut the lead to 28-6 midway through the second quarter.

Lake then hit a quick score as Rodarius Nelson scored on an 86-yard run. Pazos hit the PAT and the Hornets led 35-6.

Lake got two more interceptions on defense as McGee got his second one and Antavious Robinson also had an interception as Lake led 35-6 at the half.

“Going in , we knew if we played like we did the week before, we were only going to get one half with the starters,” Hanna said. “I told them regardless of what the score was they were going to play at least the first drive in the second half. We know we’ve got a four-quarter game in front of us had have to get ready for that.”

Lake got the ball to start the second half and went 40 yards in five plays as Nelson scored on a 12-yard run. Pazos hit the PAT and Lake led 42-6 early in the third.

After turning Stringer over on downs deep in their own territory, Lake hit another big play as Nicholas Macklin scored on a 67-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter. Pazos hit the PAT and Lake led 49-6.

“Defensively, I thought we dominated the entire game except for that one play,” Hanna said. “We missed a few tackles on that one play and allowed them to score. But the defense has stepped it up the last four or five weeks. The defense is going to keep us in games and give us a chance to win games.”

The Hornets had 398 yards rushing and 71 passing for 469 yards of total offense. Mayers had 124 yards rushing on seven carries and Nelson had 122 yards rushing on six carries. Macklin had 49 yards rushing on two carries while McGee had 49 yards on five carries. McGee was also 6-of-9 passing for 71 yards. Cameron Hunt also had four catches for 48 yards.

On defense, Kenny Ray Hanna led the Hornets with four tackles while Robinson had 3.5 tackles and an interception while Nelson also had 3.5 tackles. Kalvin Dinkins had three tackles and a sack while Demetrius Towner had three tackles.