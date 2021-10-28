Newton football coach Zach Grady has repeatedly told his team that to win playoff games, they have to run the football effectively.

The Tigers finally gave Grady something to smile about as they rushed for a season high 323 yards and had 496 yards of offense in a 56-20 blowout win over Port Gibson.

The Tigers improve to 6-3 with the win and will finish out the regular season on Thursday night as they travel to Philadelphia to take on the Tornadoes.

After two straight losses, it was a good win for the Tigers in a non-division contest, especially with the emergence of the running game.

“We finally ran the football and that’s something that we haven’t been able to do a lot of this year,” Grady said. “That’s the best performance running the football that we’ve had since I have been here and I’m proud of that. We need to continue to move in that direction. And it was running right at them and you have to be able to do that in the playoffs if you are going to go very deep. That’s the direction we are trying to go and I think that helps our defense a lot.”

The Tigers got on the board first when Port Gibson snapped the ball into the end zone and Jaleel Bolton recorded the safety.

The Tigers then took the ensuing kick and went 39 yards in two plays as Kaleb Traxler scored on a 21-yard speed sweep with 7:13 left in the first. The try for two failed and Newton led 8-0.

After a three and out by Port Gibson, the Tigers struck quick as Tyreke Snow hit Ray Nettles on a 49-yard touchdown pass with 4:21 left in the first quarter. The try for two was good and Newton led 16-0.

Port Gibson responded with a 53-yard touchdown pass to cut the score to 16-6 but it was all Newton for the remainder of the half.

The Tigers came back with a seven-play, 69-yard drive as Snow scored on a 1-yard run with 10:31 left in the half. The try for two failed and Newton led 22-6.

The Newton defense then got in on the act as Jaleel Bolton recovered a fumble for a touchdown with 9:30 left in the half to go up 28-6.

The Tigers got the ball right back with another fumble recovery and then scored on an 18-yard run by Jamarveous Reed with 8:15 left in the half. The try for two failed and Newton led 34-6, a score that lasted until halftime.

“Our philosophy is if we can get a lead, it’s going to force the other team to make a lot of mistakes,” Grady said. “We need to get off to a good start and that’s what we did against Port Gibson. We have guys that can cover and are playing good in the box right now.”

In the second half, Port Gibson cut the lead to 34-14 before Newton started pounding the ball with the running game.

Newton went 69 yards in seven plays as Corey Taylor scored on a 1-yard run and Snow ran in the two-point conversion as newton led 42-14.

After Port Gibson turned the ball over on downs, Newton got another rushing touchdown on a 15-yard run from D’Anthony Darby. Snow ran in the two-point conversion and Newton led 50-14 late in the third quarter.

Port Gibson made it 50-20 on a 26-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left in the third before Newton added a late score. The Tigers’ last score was a 39-yard touchdown pass from Snow to Emmanuel Robinson with 6:29 left in the game. The try for two failed for the final of 56-20.

“Defensively, we are laying more and more guys on that side of the ball,” Grady said. “Those guys we are putting in have progressed and are playing fast. Late in the season, you are going to have to play a lot of guys.”

The Tigers had 323 yards rushing and 173 yards passing for 496 yards of offense. Snow was 8-of-18 passing for 173 yards and rushed for 123 yards on 12 carries. Taylor had 102 yards on 12 carries while Trexler had 51 yards on four carries. Nettles had 789 yards on three catches while Isaiah Johnson had two catches for 48 yards

Dontavious Lanier led the defense with eight tackles, three for a loss and two sacks. Jaleel Bolton had six tackles, five for loss, two sacks, one safety and a defensive touchdown. Keyshawn Lofton had six tackles while Emmanuel Robinson had four tackles. Kendrick Donald had three tackles and a fumble recovery while Snow had three tackles and an interceptions. Kezarrian Wash and Jamarveous Reed each had three tackles and an interception while Marquise Poole had 3.5 tackles and a pass breakup