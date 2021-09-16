In an era where rivalry games have nicknames, an appropriate name for Friday night’s Newton County and Union football game would be the “Band-Aid Bowl.”

Both teams enter this year’s contest as a matchup of the walking wounded.

Union is 1-2 on the season and coming off a 48-13 loss to Leake Academy when quarterback Kenyon Clay went out with an ankle injury.

“It might as well be the banged-up bowl,” Union coach Jordan Wren said. “The only positive to playing them is they are pretty banged up at the running back and we are banged up as well. It’s no secret, we are a very young football team. When you graduate 13 and only have five seniors that play, you are going to have some bumps. You have to play hard though and there is no substitute for playing hard.”

On the other sideline, County coach Bobby Bass is also searching the roster for fresh bodies after running back Kamari Brown went down with a broken leg on Friday night. Before the season started he lost starting running back Devyon May and lost two-way starter Koye Hardaway in week one against West Lauderdale.

“They look young, but we are young in spots too,” Bass said. “I’m not sure if the Clay kid will play or not. He does a good job of running their offense. We are going to have to do a good job of stopping the run. I expect it to be a big crowd and be a big game, regardless of who is on the field. We just have to play with great effort and find some good where we can find some good.”

Last year, Newton County won 28-7, breaking a two-game win streak by Union.

Recent meetings:

2020 – NCHS 28, Union 7

2019 – Union 42, NCHS 15

2018 – Union 41, NCHS 38

2017 – NCHS 13, Union 0

2016 – Union 27, NCHS 0

2015 – NCHS 13, Union 12