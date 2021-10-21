The Generals will wrap up the regular season on Thursday night as they travel to Jackson to take on the Mississippi School for the Deaf.

“I don’t really know a lot about them because I haven’t seen any film on them,” NCA coach Steve Nelson said. “I know they lost 34-8 to the Alabama School for the Deaf last week. They have had three games cancelled because of COVID so they have only played three or four actual games this year. This week is going to be more about us and how we respond after a loss and getting ready for Nov. 5.”

With the loss last week, NCA is locked in as the No. 3 seed in the Class 2A playoffs and will get a first-round bye next week.

Kickoff for Thursday night’s game is set for 6 p.m.