Only four of the six area schools are playing this week and only one game is scheduled for Friday night.

Newton will travel to Philadelphia and Union will travel to Morton in games with plenty of playoff implications. Lake will host Stringer in a non-division contest on Thursday while Sebastopol will travel to French Camp on Thursday.

Newton County Academy got a first round bye in the MAIS Class 2A playoffs after winning their district while Newton County is off this week and is locked into the No. 2 seed in District 5-4A.

Newton at Philadelphia

The Tigers will make the short trip to Philadelphia to take on the Tornadoes in a 5-2A contest to determine playoff seeding.

Philadelphia is 4-5 on the season and 1-2 in 5-2A play. Philly has losses to Meridian (35-14), Winona (57-14), West Lauderdale (55-20), Lake (43-37) an Kemper County (45-27). The winner of the contest is the No. 3 seed while the loser will be the No. 4 seed.

“We are in the playoffs, it’s just a matter of where,” Newton coach Zach Grady said. “they are not the same old Philadelphia. They are spread and wide open and the offense works through their quarterback. They are just a different Philly team than I have seen the last three years.”

Grady said he has never beaten the Tornadoes.

“It’s to the point, you have to beat somebody you haven’t beaten,” Grady said. “We have to beat them, point blank. Saying anything less is an insult. It’s time for us to win a game we haven’t won in the past