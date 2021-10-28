The Bobcats will hit the road this week as they travel to French Camp to take on the Panthers in a critical game for playoff positioning for the two teams.

French Camp is 4-5 on the season with on the field losses to Eupora (21-12), Starkville Academy (28-7), Nanih Waiya (10-0) and West Lowndes (26-3). They had to forfeit the season opener to Winona Christian. They have wins over Hamilton (21-7), Ethel (36-6), Vardaman (39-25) and Noxapater (27-14).

“They are just like us in a lot of ways,” Sebastopol coach Nicky Mooney said. “They will be hard to beat. They are big up front and have a quarterback who throws it well and a solid running back. They are well coached and are going to play hard. We are very capable of beating them or getting beat. Maybe we have some things going in the right direction.”