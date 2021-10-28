The Hornets will finish out the regular season with a non-district contest against Stringer on Thursday night.

The Red Devils are 3-7 on the season with losses to Yazoo County (220), Clarkdale (49-0), Resurrection (38-15), Enterprise (40-0), Loyd Star (33-15), Heidelberg (39-3), and Mize (26-6). The Red Devils have a forfeit win over Sylva Bay and on-the-field wins over Collins (32-9) and North Forrest (50-48).

“They have not had a good season,” Lake coach Tate Hanna said. “One thing about them though, the are going to be well cache and have good skill kids. I expect them cot come play us hard. I expect them to put their best foot forward. It will be senior night for us. I hope we go out there and finish the regular season strong. It’s a possibility we might play them in the first round of the playoffs.”