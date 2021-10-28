Two similar football teams will meet on Friday night when Union travels to Morton with the winner getting the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff game at home.

Morton is 4-5 on the season as well with losses to Scott Central (40-10), Harrison Central (35-18), Pearl (35-0) and Enterprise (20-14). They have wins over Pelahatchie (34-18), Clarkdale (35-14), Southeast Lauderdale (50-6) and Forest (63-20).

“They are really fast and really athletic,” Union coach Jordan Wren said. “I expect it to e a good battle. Both team are equally as good if we both play our best ball. If we played 10 times, we would probably split those game. It’s going to be a good game.”