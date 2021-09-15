Xavier Boler looks for running room early in the game with Leake Academy as Matthew Lott tries to help block on the perimeter. | Brent Maze/The Appeal

Matthew Lott leads the Jackets on the field with the Union flag.

Kenyon Clay hands off to Xavier Boler as Matthew Lott looks on.

Kenyon Clay looks for running room.

Eli Rigdon tries to tackle a Leake Academy's Canon Parks.