The Lady Hornets are now 7-6 on the season after splitting four games this past week.

Lake fell to Union 3-0 and Newton County 3-2 before winning two games on Saturday in the Lake Tournament, beating Sebastopol 2-0 and Forest 2-0.

On Saturday, Lake beat Forest in two sets, winning 28-26 and 25-12. The Lady Hornets then beat Sebastopol in two sets, winning 25-17 and 25-12.